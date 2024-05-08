Red Cross holds blood donation opportunities in May

DAYTON — When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Dayton area from May 7 to 31 include:

• Springfield

May 7, 12 to 6 p.m., Texas Roadhouse-Springfield, 1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

May 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road

May 23, 12 to 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave.

• Beavercreek

May 22, 1 to 7 p.m., Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons

May 31, 1 to 7 p.m., Om Shanthi Hall/Hindu Temple of Dayton, 2615 Temple Lane

• Bellefontaine

May 13, 12 to 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Main St.

• East Liberty

May 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Transportation Research Center, 10820 OH-347

West Mansfield

May 9, 12 to 6 p.m., West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 S. Main St.

• Tipp City

May 16, 1 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St.

• Troy

May 23, 12 to 6 p.m., Red Cross Building-Troy, 1100 Wayne St.

• Dayton

May 15, 12 to 6 p.m., Village at Dayton Mall, 2792 Miamisburg Centerville Road

May 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Drive

May 21, 12 to 6 p.m., American Red Cross Dayton Chapter Office, 370 W. First St.

May 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., VA Medical Center-Building 305, 4100 W. Third St.

• Kettering

May 14, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., American Legion Kettering-Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Drive

While all blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now for the following reasons:

• Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations;

• Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type;

• Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency. Book a time to give by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Thanks to Sport Clips Haircuts, all who donate from April 29 to May 31 will get a coupon for a free haircut by email. Plus, those who give through May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card. Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on all offers, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position visit www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.