Re-Elect Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak

To the editor:

Sheriff Dave Duchak is seeking re-election and I’m writing once again asking the public to join me in voting for him in the upcoming election.

I have 33 years of experience in law enforcement, with 28 of those years with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. I have been the Chief Deputy for the last seven years. I’m in a unique position to see firsthand the day to day operations of his office and I work hand in hand with the entire staff. We currently have one of the most professional and technologically advanced offices in the State of Ohio. Over the span of my career, I have solved the 1970 cold case homicide of Cecil Martin, the 1977 cold case homicide of Pete Green, utilized forensic genealogy to identify the Buckskin Girl as Marcia King (after 37 years), and conducted many other high-profile investigations. None of those successes would have been possible without a supportive Sheriff.

Sheriff Duchak has picked up right were Sheriff Cox left off. They believed in training, developing, and supporting innovation. Moreover, they believed in developing the person behind the badge. The bottom line being to build an office that meets the demands and needs of the community. Sheriff Dave Duchak has accomplished just that these last seven years and is very worthy of re-election.

​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​Steve Lord

Troy