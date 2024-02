To the editor:

We are writing this to endorse and urge Miami County residents to Re-Elect our Republican Sheriff Dave Duchak. Dave has shown that he is on top of technology and while being fiscally conservative. He is aware of taxpayer dollars and is not frivolous in his spending.

Dave has done a great job of keeping us safe in Miami County in the past and deserves to be re-elected.

Please help us in keeping Miami County safe by voting for Dave Duchak.

Alan and Eileen Clark

Troy