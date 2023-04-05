Re-elect Oda for Troy Mayor

To the editor:

We are writing this letter of recommendation in support of the reelection of Robin Oda, as Mayor of Troy, Ohio.

During her tenure, Mayor Oda has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, working diligently to improve the quality of life for all Troy residents. She has been instrumental in implementing innovative programs and initiatives that have strengthened our local community and enhanced public safety.

Robin has proven herself to be a compassionate and dedicated public servant, always putting the needs of our community first. She is an accessible mayor, consistently engaged with residents, listening to their concerns and ideas, and working collaboratively to find solutions to the challenges facing Troy. Robin was a dependable steward steering the city through Covid19.

As Mayor, Robin has also shown a deep understanding of the importance of diversity and inclusion, working to ensure that all members of our community are valued and represented. She has been a strong advocate for the citizens of Troy and the fine people who work for the city. She celebrates the city and its employees constantly and is in attendance at most events and celebrations.

Finally, we feel Robin is reliable in getting information to the citizens in a fair and balanced manner. Overall, we believe that Robin has been an outstanding Mayor for Troy and we wholeheartedly endorse her for reelection. We have no doubt that she will continue to be an effective, compassionate and visionary leader, who will work tirelessly to make Troy, Ohio an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

Sincerely,

Keith and Lisa Bricker

Troy