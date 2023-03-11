Reader responds to recent article

To the editor:

Your Letter Concerning the article “Election Changes Coming to Ohio”, this is just another sad day in our democracy. It is one more step towards a totalitarian government: the many ruled by the few. There is only one reason for this, to disenfranchise as many voters as possible, because “voter fraud” is an obviously false reason for passing House Bill 458. Our current (highly gerrymandered) Ohio government has clearly shown that they will do whatever they want, regardless of the law (we still have extremely gerrymandered voting districts) and facts (there is zero evidence of voter fraud). I believe they used to call these Jim Crow laws, our legislature just uses different words, but they have the same meaning.

Tom Bick

Troy