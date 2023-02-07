Recent births

TROY — Logan and Alison Scott, of Troy, welcomed their son, Douglas Thomas Scott, into the world on Jan. 24. Douglas was born at 3:41 p.m. at the Wilson Health Hospital in Sidney.

Douglas was born weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 21.25 inches long.

Douglas’ older sister, Delilah Scott, welcomed him home.

His maternal grandparents are Jared Wildermuth, of Maplewood, and Krista Wildermuth, of Botkins. His paternal grandmother is Brenda Scott, of Piqua.

Douglas’ paternal great-grandparents are Tom and Rita Scott, of Piqua, and his maternal great-grandparents are Bicki and Bill Ison, of Covington.

His mother is the former Alison Burt, of Jackson Center.