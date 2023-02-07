Popular gospel group, The Isaacs, coming to Versailles

VERSAILLES — The Isaacs, a gospel, bluegrass and country music group, comes to the BMI Event Center in Versailles. The Isaacs have been performing for over 50 years and after performing as guests for 30 years, The Isaacs were officially inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 14, 2021. Then, in 2020, the Isaacs were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

They have been frequent guests on RFD network’s “Larry’s Country Diner,” and also appeared on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Tours for over 20 years. The group has won nine Dove Awards and their latest three albums have received Grammy nominations. The group has performed the National Anthem at many professional sporting events including NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL games.

The Isaacs and its members have been invited to perform on many gospel, bluegrass and country artist albums and stages including: Dolly Parton, Paul Simon, The Oak Ridge Boys, Don Williams, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Alabama, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner, Alison Krauss, Natalie Grant, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Ricky Skaggs and many others.

The Isaacs have a non-profit organization called The Isaacs Foundation that blesses the less fortunate in the U.S. They also have a branch called the Fishman Isaacs Israel Initiative that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bless Israel, specifically Holocaust Survivors, Israeli “Lone” Soldiers and orphans.

General admission tickets to The Isaacs at BMI Event Center on Saturday, March 18, are available now for $20. Reserved seats cost $25-$40. There are also a limited number of meet and greet tickets available. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.