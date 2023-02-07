Vance introduces legislation to address catalytic converter theft

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, joined Senators Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in introducing the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act. This bipartisan legislation would ensure new vehicles’ catalytic converters are fitted with a traceable identification number and would make the theft of catalytic converters a criminal offense. The legislation is also supported by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio State Representative Bob Young , who are working to address this issue at the state level.

“This legislation offers a commonsense solution to the rampant problem of catalytic converter theft,” said Vance. “In Ohio, our law enforcement community is reporting these crimes at a shocking frequency and small businesses are being forced to incur preventative costs. I’m proud to introduce this bill with my colleagues and provide our law enforcement with some much-needed assistance to get this problem under control.”

“Catalytic converters are easy to steal, tough to track and hard to replace,” said Yost. “This proposal would give law enforcement more effective tools to curb the ridiculous number of converter thefts and better protect Ohioans.”

“I am grateful to see the leadership of Senator Vance on this issue,” said Young. “His bill will actually be complimenting efforts I have been making at the state legislature to curb catalytic converter theft. It’s clear and proven – the theft of catalytic converters is a rampant problem in our state. We have heard from citizens all across the state of Ohio who have been victimized by this crime. Entire businesses have had to shut down completely due to it. Criminals have been allowed to harm citizens and businesses for far too long. Thus, I am more than glad to partner with him and appreciate him leading the efforts nationally on this crime.”

“Catalytic converter theft is becoming a serious problem for Hoosiers, and we need action to crack down on this crime,” said Braun. “This bipartisan bill will crack down on catalytic converter theft by making it a criminal offense and requiring new vehicles to have a Vehicle Identification Number stamped onto the converter to help law enforcement track stolen parts back to their owners.”

“Throughout the country, we’ve seen an alarming increase in catalytic converter thefts. These converters can be easily taken from unattended cars but are difficult and expensive for car owners to replace,” said Klobuchar. “By making catalytic converter theft a criminal offense and ensuring each converter can be easily tracked, our bipartisan legislation would provide law enforcement officers with the tools and resources they need to crack down on these crimes.”

“The theft of catalytic converters has soared in Oregon and across the nation, costing working families and small business owners valuable time and money,” said Wyden. “This bill will bring us one step closer to solving this problem by strengthening local law enforcement’s ability to locate stolen car parts and address these thefts as a criminal offense.”