Recent Troy graduates earn OHSAA Scholar-Athlete scholarships

DAYTON – Recent Troy High School graduates Sophie Fong and Morgan Kaiser excelled both in the classroom and their athletic careers.

For their efforts, both were awarded Ohio High School Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete scholarships at Tuesday’s Southwest District Athletic Board banquet.

Fong recently wrapped up her career as a pole vaulter for the Troy girls track and field team by placing fourth at the OHSAA Division I state meet in Columbus. During her senior year she set the school record (12’9”), as well as records at the Herb Hartman Invitational (12’4”), Miami County Championships (12’1”), Piqua Invitational (12’0”), Trotwood Relays (12’0”) and Tippecanoe High School/Middle School Classic (12’0”). She won a Miami Valley League championship and a Division I district championship. She also captured titles at the Troy Up and Running Invitational, Centerville Elk Relays and Wayne Invitational.

During the indoor season, she placed second at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches State Indoor Meet and set a school indoor record (12’4”).

For her career (which included a sophomore year lost during the COVID-19 shutdown), Fong won four varsity letters, was a three-time regional qualifier, two-time All-Miami Valley League first team and a second-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference selection. She placed in every meet in which she participated and placed first in 26 meets.

Fong graduated with a 4.6 grade point average. She was a member of National Honor Society, Key Club (vice president and junior class representative), ASTRA (secretary) and was an office aide for four years. She also completed the Teen Leadership Troy program. She was named Academic All-Ohio following the state meet and received academic all-conference honors every year she participated.

Next year, Fong will continue her pole vaulting career as a member of the Ohio State University women’s track and field team. She will be majoring in health promotion, nutrition, and exercise science as a part of the university’s honors program. She will be on the pre-med track with hopes of becoming a pediatrician.

“I am incredibly honored to be a recipient of this scholarship,” Fong said. “It helps validate the years of hard work that I have put in the classroom, and on the track. I am so grateful for all of my coaches who have put so much time and effort into helping me succeed in my track career at Troy. As I begin the next chapter in my pole vaulting career, I will always remember the lessons learned and memories made as a Troy athlete.”

Kaiser earned seven varsity letters as a volleyball and basketball player, despite missing her sophomore year in both sports due to an ACL tear. In her volleyball career, Kaiser was twice voted team MVP (as a freshman on junior varsity and senior on varsity), was second-team All-MVL as a junior and first-team All-MVL as a senior. As a senior, she was a District 9 All-Star and first-team District 9. She also played three years for the Sharks Volleyball Club Team National Level.

In basketball, she was voted team captain as both a junior and senior. Kaiser also was voted honorable mention All-MVL as a junior and senior. During her three healthy years on varsity, she won the team’s Trojan Award, Coach’s Award and Culture Creator Award.

Kaiser graduated with a 4.75 grade point average and was the class salutatorian. She was a National Merit Finalist and National Merit Scholarship winner, the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award winner and won the Carson Trophy as the school’s most-outstanding female student. She won scholastic all-conference honors every year in both sports in which she participated.

She also was a member of: National Honor Society (junior representative, vice president), Student Government, Junior Cabinet (president), Senior Cabinet, ASTRA (two-term president)

Key Club (vice president, president), Culture Club, Latin Club, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Youth Group and completed the Teen Leadership Troy program.

Kaiser will be attending the Ohio State University, majoring in neuroscience on a pre-med track.

“This award is extremely special to me,” Kaiser said. “Academics have always been extremely important to me, and the rigorous courses and schedules of high school created a lot of stress. Troy Athletics provided me with outlets for this stress, with opportunities to create amazing friendships and memories. Whether it was a season ending injury, a heartbreaking loss, or a rough day at school, I always knew that my teammates, coaches, and trainers had my back. Troy Athletics, to me, means family. I’m so grateful for every chance I’ve had to step onto the court, and it’s an honor to represent my school and receive this award.”

School administrators provided information regarding the necessary steps to nominate senior student-athletes, one female and one male, for both the Scholar-Athlete and the Ethnic Minority Scholarship programs, with one male and one female nominee for each program. Recipients were selected based on a point system which rewards students for grade point averages; class rank; community service; varsity letters earned; and individual and team athletic honors.