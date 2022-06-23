Troy motorcyclist identified after fatal crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The driver of the 2019 Honda motorcycle involved in a Tuesday morning motor vehicle crash has been identified as Aaron Matthew Bosse, 23, of Troy.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:54 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, which had just occurred in the 10,000 block of State Route 55.

Upon receiving the call, Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire/EMS from JSP and Christiansburg Fire Departments immediately responded.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck was being operated eastbound on state Route 55 by Chad Reese, 49, of Troy.

Upon approaching the area of the 10,000 block, a westbound 2019 Honda motorcycle went left of center and struck the Dodge pickup truck head-on. The vehicles came to a final rest on state Route 55 west of Wallace Road.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Information was provided by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.