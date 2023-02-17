TROY – Adelaide Aikman, 11, of Bradford, was recognized for her winning artwork submission Friday, Feb. 17, by Miami County Solid Waste Coordinator Brad Petry, and Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer, among other sanitary engineering department employees.

Adelaine is the daughter of Emily and AJ Aikman. She is homeschooled, but took advantage of the artwork contest through Bradford Public Library.

According to Petry, the contest was recently expanded to encourage submissions from local libraries as well as local school districts.

Adelaine’s artwork features the saying “Recycle Today for a Better Tomorrow” which inspired her to draw a park with trees and animals. “Adelaine loves nature and animals,” said her mother Emily.

Her artwork will be put on one of the billboards along U.S. Route 36 between Covington and Piqua starting in late April in honor of Earth Day.

Adelaine and one other student, who will be recognized at a later date, were selected among “over 70 submissions,” said Petry.

Adelaine said winning the contest was “very exciting.” Along with her artwork being featured on a local billboard, Adelaine received a bag of various items.