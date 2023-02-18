Tippecanoe wrestlers second at MVL; Troy fifth, Piqua eighth

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished second at the nine-team MVL Wrestling tournament Friday night at the Vandalia SAC, while Troy was fifth and Piqua was eighth.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe was led by Oliver Murry (126), who won his weight class.

Murry pinned his way through the tournament.

He opened with a pin of Noah Laine of Sidney in 1:05; pinned David Levesque of Stebbins in 1:32 and pinned Brady Mikolajewski of Piqua in the title match in 3:14.

Finishing second Riley Hull (106), Trent Thompson (120), Collin Isaac (132), Noah Schwieterman (138) and Bret Ballard (157).

Hull pinned Dylan Johnston of Piqua in the semifinals in 1:16 before being decisioned 7-3 by TJ Murray of Troy in the title match.

Thompson pinned Kash Reeser of Fairborn in 42 seconds and Jayse Clark of Xenia in 3:40, before being pinned by Noah Moreland of Vandalia-Butler in 1:37 in the title match.

Isaac pinned Chanler Bladen of Sidney in 1:23, pinned Asher Merritt of Troy in 1:18 and recorded a major decision of 12-0 over Devin Dodge of Xenia before losing a 5-1 decision to Parker Lee of Butler in the title match.

Schwieterman won a 9-2 decision over Nathan Brewster of Troy and a 10-9 decision over Otis Boyette of Xenia before being pinned by Joey Love of Butler in 48 seconds.

Ballard pinned Peyton McCartney of Greenville in 1:48, pinned Braylen Crump of Butler in 5:01 and pinned Brice Hughes of Sidney in 2:48, before being pinned by Tyler Plunkett of Troy in 3:10 in the title match.

Blake Thompson (165) finished third.

Thompson was pinned by Almari Byrd of Fairborn in 3:42, pinned Rylee Vestal of Sidney in 2:48 and pinned Hunter Harter of Greenville in 1:00 in the third-place match.

Luke Lyons (113), Koel Asbury (144) and Payton Bey (150) finished fourth.

Lyons was pinned by Jadon Gyan of Butler in 1:20; won a major decision over Logan Wells of Piqua 11-1 and was pinned by Eli McKenzie of Sidney in 1:45 in the third-place match.

Asbury decisioned Brayden Lester of Troy 7-5, was pinned by AJ Turner of Butler in 3:01; decisioned Jackson Lambert of Piqua 4-2 and lost a 6-3 decision to William Bush of Greenville in the third-place match.

Bey decisioned Mason Landon of Fairborn 12-8, was pinned by Jack Hoskins of Butler in 2:53; pinned Trent Smith of Xenia in 2:51 and was pinned by Ralex Winals of Sidney in 4:23 in the third-place match.

TROY

TJ Murray (106) and Tyler Plunkett (157) were crowned champions for Troy.

Murray pinned Oliver Holohan of Xenia in 1:46, pinned Jack Suter of Greenville in 3:18 and decisioned Riley Hull of Tippecnaoe 7-5 in the title match.

Plunkett pinned his way through the tournament.

He pinned Sean Williams of Fairborn in 44 seconds, pinned Cecil Piner of Xenia in 3:47 and pinned Bret Ballard of Tippecanoe in 3:10 in the title match.

Danny Murray (165) finished second.

Murray won an 8-0 major decision over Almari Byrd of Fairborn before being pinned by James Hodge of Butler in 3:52 in the title match.

Xavier Poffenberger (175) finished third.

He pinned Carl Billenstein of Greenville in 59 seconds, was pinned by Alex Stacy of Xenia in 5:15, pinned Ramon Reid of Fairborn in 1:13 and pinned Brackett Osborne of Piqua in 53 seconds in the third-place match.

Owen Zickafoose (190) finished fourth.

He pinned Dylan Mintz of Stebbins in 1:25; was pinned by Tyler Pennington of Butler in 1:06; won by injury default over Hunter Boyd of Fairborn and lost a 7-5 decision to Wyatt Biddle of Sidney in the third-place match.

PIQUA

Piqua was led by second-place finishes from Brady Mikoljewski (126) and Landen Martin (190).

Mikoljewski pinned Jayiden Webb of Xenia in 42 seconds, pinned Nolan Fox of Troy in 5:59 and was pinned by Oliver Murry of Tippecanoe in 3:14 in the title match.

Martin pinned Jayden Caudill of Xenia in 1:26, decisioned Wyatt Biddle of Sidney 20-14 and lost by disqualification to Tyler Pennington of Butler in the title match.

Dylan Johnston (106) and Gavin Nelson (132) finished third.

Johnston decisioned Layton Combs of Butler 10-4, was pinned by Riley Hull of Tippecanoe in 1:16, won a 21-5 tech fall over Oliver Holohan of Xenia and decisioned Combs 10-6 in the title match.

Nelson pinned Vinny Jensvold of West Carrollton in 1:55, pinned Boden Hill of Greenville in 5:43, lost a 19-6 major decision to Parker Lee of Butler, pinned Kern Jackson of Fairborn in 3:41 and decisioned Devin Doge of Xenia 4-3 in the third-place match.

Brackett Osborne (175) and Hayden Barker (215) finished fourth.

Osborne lost a 2-1 decision to Alex Stacy of Xenia, won a 16-3 major decision over Carl Billenstein of Greenville, won by injury default over Alex Shellhammer of Tippecanoe and was pinned by Xavier Poffenberger of Troy in 53 seconds in the third-place match.

Barker lost a 5-4 decision to Jeremy Sanchez of Fairborn, pinned Evan Hargraves of Stebbins in 3:52 and lost an 11-5 decision to Eli Biddle of Sidney in the third-place match.

