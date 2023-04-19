Referees Sports Bar to add outdoor patio area

By Matt Clevenger

PIQUA — Referees Sports Bar on North Main Street in Piqua has announced plans to add an outdoor patio seating area that is expected to open in time for Cinco De Mayo on Friday, May 5.

“We’re going to start doing the patio,” Referees owner Carlos Cordoba said, “I think it’s going to be the last week in April. We’re trying to be open for May 5, for Cinco De Mayo.”

The patio will include an outdoor seating area, as well as a stage area to allow for outdoor performances.

“I’m really excited,” Cordoba said. “We’re going to have a stage outside too.”

Located at 311 N. Main St., the sports bar’s interior space was also completely remodeled before Referees opened in October of 2022.

“We did everything,” Cordoba said. “We did the bar; we did behind the bar too, the floor, the bathrooms, the kitchen.”

Known for wings and subs, Referees also features a full menu including pizza, burgers and other sandwiches and quesadillas.

“People really like it,” Cordoba said. “I love the wings and quesadillas; they’re really good, too.”

Opening a sports bar was always a dream for Cordoba, who also owns El Herradero Mexican Grill on Covington Avenue.

“Every time I would pass over here, I would stop,” he said. “I was always thinking, one day I’m going to open a sports bar.”

“We are just so happy that Carlos invested in the downtown, and re-opened this location,” Piqua Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Sherman said. “He’s an asset to the city of Piqua.”

“I’m happy to be here in Piqua,” Cordoba said.

“I’m really happy with the Piqua Chamber; they’ve been a lot of help,” he said. “Everybody working for the city of Piqua, they’ve been very good with us.”

Referees Sports Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. More information can be found online at www.refereesportsbar.com.

“I want people from Piqua to keep going to support small businesses like us,” Cordoba said. “We want to keep going, doing better and better every day.”