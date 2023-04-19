Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys tennis team remained undefeated with a 5-0 win over Troy Tuesday in MVL action.

Tipp improved to 10-1 overall and 7-0 in the MVL, while Troy is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL.

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated Yasashi Masunaga 6-1, 6-4; Nick Von Krosigk defeated Kellan Nichols 6-2, 6-1 and Cameron Davis defeated Michael Burns 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Ryan Hartke and Sean Nichols defeated Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead 6-3, 6-3 and Roman List and Grant Vonderheide defeated Adam Harris and Parth Rajput 6-1, 6-0.

Troy 1,

Xenia 0

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team got a win over Xenia.

In doubles, Nathan Miller and Colton Herman defeated Ian Fairchild and Jordan Koskosky 8-1.

Beavercreek B 4,

Lehman Catholic 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a match Tuesday.

“It was our first match in two weeks,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Javier (Salvador) had a nice win. He is 3-1 on the season. You get better playing schools like this. We are young and continually improving.”

In singles, Joe Pannapara lost 6-3, 6-2; Salvador won 7-6, 6-3 and Logan Linson lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Tommy Lins lost 6-1, 6-2 and Alvaro Bullon lost 6-3, 6-0.

Adam Flood won a JV match 8-4.