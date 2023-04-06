Register your kids for Miami County YMCA Summer Camp

TROY — The Miami County YMCA is offering Summer Camp for first through sixth graders.

Camp will run June 5 – August 18 at the Piqua, 223 E. High St., and Robinson, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy, Branches. Participants can enroll in any of the weeks they choose with a minimum of five weeks. Each week has a theme and a trip of the week planned such as Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Zoo, COSI, and more. This cannot be signed up for online. Pick-up a physical registration packet at either branch and reserve your spot today.

The Miami County YMCA is also hiring counselors. The Day Camp Counselor is responsible for assisting the Day Camp Director in overall program development and in supervising all campers/volunteers on site. The Day Camp Counselor will be on site all day each day of the program. This person is also expected to uphold camp policies and philosophy and to use the camp goals and the central objectives as a basis in working with everyone involved with the program.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-778-5247 or [email protected] or Gage Uderman at 937-440-9622 or [email protected]