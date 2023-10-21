Remodeling: Dollars and Sense!

By Kathy Henne

Contributing columnist

Most homeowners remodel not just to improve the condition and comfort of their biggest asset, but also to improve the value of their home. Experience proves that some projects are better for improving your bottom line than others.

Do upgrade kitchens and bathrooms, as these rooms are most likely to get scrutinized by potential buyers. New countertops and appliances and sparkling fixtures will be a memorable aspect of your showings.

Do improve exterior features, too – first impressions count! Some of the most valuable work you can do is to add new siding, or to pressure clean or replace old dingy siding. Another outdoor biggie: decks. Most everyone loves relaxing outside, so adding or improving this amenity not only adds style to your lifestyle right now, but also increases your home’s real and perceived value.

Do realize that the biggest return on your remodeling investment will come from more costly repairs, such as replacement windows or installing new air and heating units. If your home is in need of such improvements, it makes sense to do it now, before it costs more later. Also new windows and heating units may actually pay for themselves in heating costs savings.

Finally, Don’t turn your home into the neighborhood’s priciest palace. You’ll end up turning off potential buyers who will see other homes around your neighborhood offering more affordability. It’s a mistake to be over improved for your neighborhood. It’s a delicate balance, but your home should offer the greatest value when compared with similar homes. It’s always a great idea to call your trusted local Realtor before you start those home improvement projects. Run your ideas past them and get their advice as to whether it will be a wise investment. Call them, they’d love to help you.

