Friday Night Football Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team wrapped up a share of the MVL title with a 41-14 win over Xenia Friday to close the regular season.

The Red Devils, 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, shared the title with Troy and Vandalia-Butler.

Tipp will host a D-III, Region 12 first round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday, with Western Brown the likely opponent.

Cael Liette had a big game for Tippecanoe Friday.

He rushed for 214 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries.

Logan Butera added 97 yards on 14 carries.

Peyton Schultz was nine of 18 passing for 173 yards and Braden Burgbacher completed five of eight passes for 68 yards.

Evan Liette caught eight passes for 167 yards and hauled in a 41-yard TD pass.

Kade Teel kicked three PATs and CJ Bailey added two PATs.

Cael Liette led the defense with 14 tackles and Lucas Merry and Andrew Oen both had nine tackles.

Fairborn 14,

Piqua 10

PIQUA — It was a heartbreaking finish to the season for the Piqua football team.

The Indians led for 47 minutes and 41 seconds before Fairborn quarterback JT Smith scored on a fourth-and-goal run with 19 seconds to go to give Fairborn the win.

Piqua finishes the season with a record of 2-8 overall and 2-7 in the MVL.

Jericho Burns had 1-yard TD run to start the game’s scoring.

Josh Heath kicked the PAT and added a 34-yard field goal before the Skyhawks rallied.

Burns had a 146 yards rushing on 27 carries.

Ky Warner completed eight of 12 passes for 95 yards.

RayShawn Garrett had three catches for 40 yards and Joey Voskuhl had four catches for 39 yards.

Gage Gambill had an interception and Zaydyn Allen and Owen Shawler recovered fumbles.

Allen led the Piqua defense with nine tackles and Shawler had eight tackles.

Riverside 28,

Milton-Union 0

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union football team suffered its first TRC loss in the three years since the conference returned.

The Bulldogs, 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the TRC, will host a D-V, Region 20 first round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday with Preble Shawnee the likely opponent.

Troy Christian 22,

Bethel 21

TROY — The Troy football team rallied from a 21-7 deficit to earn a berth in the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs.

The Eagles, 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the TRC, will have a 7 p.m. road game Friday, with Versailles the likely opponent.

The Bees finish the season 2-8 overall and 2-5 in the TRC.

Miami East 42,

Covington 7

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team heads into the D-V, Region 20 playoffs on a winning note.

The Vikings, 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the TRC, will play a 7 p.m. road game Friday with Brookville the likely opponent.

Covington finishes the season with a record of 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the TRC.

Lehman 42,

Northridge 8

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team heads into the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs with momentum.

The Cavaliers, 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the TRC, will play a 7 p.m. road game with Cedarville the likely opponent.

Bradford 34,

Arcanum 28

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team won an offensive shootout Friday night.

The Railroaders, 5-4, will open D-VII, Regional 28 play on the road Friday at 7 p.m.

Southeastern is the likely opponent.