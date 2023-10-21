Troy football rolls into playoffs with 44-7 win over Sidney

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy running back Dakota Manson creates space from Sidney defender Aaron Ward on his way to the end zone Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy defensive lineman Devon Strobel sacks Sidney quarterback Ethan New Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Logan Ullery breaks through the line of scrimmage for a big run as Jacob Estes blocks Friday night against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today The Troy defense — including Devon Strobel (22), Noah Miller 97) and Cam’ron Couch (26) stuffed the Sidney running game all night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Antonio Gonzalez breaks through the line of scrimmage for a first down on a run Friday night against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Liam Evilsizor gets down the hold for Cameron Stoltz on a PAT kick Friday night against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy football team celebrated Senior Night by rolling into the playoffs with a 44-7 win over Sidney Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy, 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the MVL, wrapped up a share of the MVL title — with Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler.

And the Trojans will take that momentum into a opening round playoff game, when the the Troy will host a D-II, Region 8 game Friday with Stebbins the likely opponent.

It showed signs of an offensive shootout in the early going, before Troy’s defense took over the game.

Troy’s first score was set up on snap over the Sidney punter’s head, with the Trojans taking over at the Jackets six-yard line.

Three Logan Ullery runs led to a touchdown, with Ullery taking it in from one yard out and Cameron Stoltz adding the PAT kick.

But, Sidney answered back quickly.

Ethan New hooked up with Mitchell Davis on a 43-yard pass to move the ball deep into Troy territory.

New found Isaiah Foster on a 14-yard TD pass and a Joey Flynn kick made it 7-7 with 2:10 remaining in the first quarter.

But, Sidney would never get near the end zone again as Troy’s defense limited the Jackets to 74 yards and minus-33 yards rushing for the game.

Troy would go 68 yards in three plays to take the lead for good.

After a 16-yard pass from Aiden Kirkpatrick to Antonio Gonzalez, Dakota Manson exploded on a 51-yard TD run and Stoltz’s kick made it 14-7 with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Devon Strobel had a 12 yard run on Troy’s next drive to convert a third down and Strobel would eventually run it into the end zone from two yards out, with Stoltz’s kick making it 21-7 with 6:06 remaining in the half.

Just 18 seconds later, a Sidney shotgun snap would sail over quarterback Ethan New’s head and Strobel would tackle New in the end zone for a safety to make it 23-7.

After the free kick, Troy would go 43 yards in five plays.

Manson would break free for another big run, this one from 31 yards out and after Stoltz’s kick — the Trojans took a 30-7 lead to the locker room.

On the Trojans’ first possession of the second half, it appeared the Troy drive would stall at is own 42.

On a fourth-and-11 play, Strobel took the short snap on a fake punt, burst through the middle of the line and rumbled all the way to the end zone for a 58-yard TD.

Stoltz’s PAT kick made it 37-7.

In the fourth quarter, Stoltz would find a wide open Aidan Gorman along the sidelines for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Gorman caught the ball near the 25 and would race to the end zone untouched.

Stoltz’s PAT kick made the final 44-7.

Manson led the rushing attack for the second straight week, gaining 105 yards on 16 carries.

Strobel added 87 yards on six carries.

Noah Miller and Strobel led the defense.

Miller had five tackles and both players had two tackles for loss and a safety.

