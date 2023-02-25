Reno, Gessner, Tipp girls compete in state swimming championships

CANTON — Troy Christian’s Caleb Reno made two trips to the podium at the boys D-II state swimming championships Friday at the Canton Natatorium.

Reno finished third 100 butterfly, 50.46 and was seventh in the 100 backstroke, 52.89.

Covington’s Drew Gessner was 32nd in the 100 backstroke, 56.05.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe had two 10th-place finishes in the girls D-II state swimming championships Friday.

Gracie Ganger was 10th in the 100 breaststroke, 1:06.98 and the teamed with Averie Jacquemin, Alaina Jacquemin and Abigail Haas for 10th in the 200 medley relay, 1:50.69.

Haas finished 17th in the 500 freestyle, 5:18.44 and 19th in the 200 freestyle, 1:58.91.

Averie Jacquemin finished 22nd in the 100 backstroke, 1:00.57 and 23rd in the 100 butterfly, 1:01.32.

Alex Voisard finished 31st in the 100 breaststroke, 1:10.78 and 32nd in the 200 IM in 2:19.89.

Naomi Maggard finished 30th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.63.

The 400 freestyle relay (Haas, Voisard, Ganger, Averie Jacquemin) was 19th in 3:45.58 and the 200 freestyle relay (Maggard, Abigayle Poffenberger, Alaina Jacquemin, Voisard) was 23rd in 1:44.77.