Troy Christian advances to D-IV district title game with win over Southeastern

TROY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team advanced to a D-IV district championship game with a 61-51 win over Southeastern Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center in a district semifinal game.

The Eagles, 22-3, will play Riverview East Academy at the University of Dayton Arena on either Wednesday for Friday at a time to be announce.

Troy Christian led 31-26 at halftime and increased the lead in the second half.

D-II

Dunbar 46,

Tippecanoe 37

KETTERING — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team gave Dunbar a battle for four quarters in a D-II district semifinal game at Trent Arena Friday night.

Tipp closes the season with a 21-4 record.

The Red Devils trailed 20-15 at halftime and 30-26 after three quarters.