Revolutionary War veteran to be remembered

TROY — There will be a graveside service in remembrance of local resident Pvt. Job Leming Sr., a veteran of the Revolutionary War, on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Casstown Cemetery, located at 1000 N. Children’s Home Road, Troy, at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will include appropriate honors, fitting a patriot from America’s fight for independence. Among the participants will be a riderless horse, Sons of the American Revolution Honor Guard, who will fire the three volleys and play “Taps.”

Leming was born in New Jersey and served in the Continental Army for the full seven years of the Revolutionary War. His headstone has become unrepairable and is to be replaced with the appropriate military headstone provided by the United States Veterans Administration.

Following the ceremony, a reception will immediately follow at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 Walnut Grove Road, Troy.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Elizabeth Township Historical Society.