Miami East’s Whitni Enis goes vertical to hit the ball Saturday against Tippecanoe at Tippecanoe High School. Tippecanoe’s Jenna Krimm sets the ball Saturday. Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia talks to his team during a timeout Saturday.

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team recovered from a first set loss, running its record to 15-0 Saturday with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 win over Miami East.

“A very good match played at a high level,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “What made the difference was our floor defense and the ability to get solid swings out of nothing. Team continued to scratch and battle until Miami East could not keep up.”

Courtney Post had 14 kills and four blocks and Emily Aselage had 10 kills and 14 digs.

Savannah Clawson had nine kills and 26 digs, Lexi Luginbuhl had six kills and three blocks and Faith Siefring had 20 digs.

Eli McCormick had 21 assists and eight digs, Jenna Krimm had 19 assists and Mara Sessions had five digs.

Piqua 3,

Northmont 2

PIQUA — The Piqua volleyball team outlasted Northmont 28-30, 25-22, 12-25, 25-23, 15-10 Saturday.

Jackson Center 3,

Covington 0

JACKSON CENTER — The Covington volleyball team dropped a road match 25-10, 25-12, 25-23.

Carlie Besecker had nine kills and 12 digs and Addison Ventura had six kills and five digs.

Dakohta Kenworthy had five kills and six digs and Taylor Kirker had 23 assists and 13 digs.

Ramse Vanderhorst led the defense with 16 digs, Kearsten Wigigns had 14 digs and Jayda McClure added 12 digs.

SOCCER

Lehman 4,

Greeneview 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a home win Saturday.

Eva Dexter had three goals and Melanie Karn added one goal and one assist.

Anya Kolb and Veronica Pannapara had one assist each and Callie Giguere had 10 saves in goal.