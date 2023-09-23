Weekend Boys Cross Country Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Landon Wills reacts as he crosses the finish line first at the Miami County Invitational boys race Saturday at Milton-Union High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Covington’s Asher Long races towards the finish line Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Will Hept leads a pack of Red Devil runners Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Newton’s Seth Coker and Milton-Union’s Ty Furlong race towards the finish line Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The Miami County Championship boys cross country race featured two of the top runners in the state Saturday and they did not disappoint.

Tippecanoe sophomore Landon Kimmel, who has the fastest D-I time in the state this year, ran a 15:16.3 to win the race.

Covington senior Asher Long nearly made it thee straight weeks breaking his school record, finishing second in 15:34.7.

The Red Devils used great pack running to run away with the team title — putting five runners in the top six.

Rounding out the top seven for Tippecanoe were Will Hept, 3, 16:44.7; Ethan Berning, 4, 16:51.6; Dimitri Hartman, 5, 16:53.8; Everett Muhlenkamp, 6, 17:02.1; Elias Stienecker, 12, 17:24.7 and Sam Stark, 16, 17:39.0.

Troy took second.

The Trojans top seven included Ryan McChesney, 10, 17:19.7; Noah Zink, 11, 17:21.8; Chet Snyder, 14, 17:28.1; Gavin Romberger, 25, 17:57.7; Ryan Gillig, 30, 18:03.4; Zadok Reeves, 35, 18:19.2 and Samuel Swanson, 36, 18:26.3.

Milton-Union finished third.

The Bulldogs top seven included Ty Furlong, 8, 17:09.0; Colin Hinkleman, 13, 17:25.1; Chase Parsons, 17, 17:37.9; Andrew Oaks, 21, 17:50.9; Zak Klepinger, 32, 18:05.3; Jacob Grube, 38, 18:30.9 and Tyler Shoemaker, 40, 18:35.4.

Covington took fourth.

The rest of Covington’s top seven included Beck Wilson, 20, 17:49.2; Tanner Palsgrove, 26, 17:57.7; Preston King, 28, 18:02.9; Calub Hembree, 37, 18:28.1; Caleb Ryman, 46, 18:49.1 and Henry Skaggs, 55, 19:20.1.

Bethel finished fifth.

The Bees top seven included Austin Hawkins, 9, 17:16.5; Kade Scheikhardt, 15,Newton 17:29.9; Bryce Schweikhardt, 29, 18:03.0; Patrick Firstenberger, 34, 18:13.3; Landon Endsley, 85, 20:39.5; Laban Kumenda, 96, 21:29.3 and Connor McGuire, 98, 21:35.2.

Newton finished sixth.

The Indians runners included Seth Coker, 7, 17:07.9; Dylan Bauer, 18, 17:47.0; Nick Staub, 22, 17:54.1; Travis Stanhope, 73, 20:04.6; Jacson Cress, 99, 21:36.7 and Andrew Schieltz, 100, 21:36.7.

Miami East finished seventh.

The Vikings top seven included Gunner Weldy, 19, 17:48.3; Andrew Crane, 31, 18:04.4; Reese Gipe 43, 18:45.0; Coleton Moore, 47, 18:54.2; Caleb Richter, 48, 18:57.5; Landon Moran, 60, 19:29.7 and Tai McAdams, 82, 20:35.5.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 44, 18:48.0; Luke Ernst-Carr, 94, 21:16.5 and Noah Oiler, 111, 23:00.7.

SIDNEY INVITATIONAL

The Piqua boys won the Sidney Invitational cross country meet Saturday and Lehman finished second in the four-team meet.

Piqua put five runners in the top eight, including winner Noah Burgh in 15:35.06.

The rest of the Indians top seven were Brycen Angle, 2, 16:52.61; Braden Holtovogt, 3, 17:09.07; Ty Pettus, 5, 17:33.72; Thurston Rampulla, 8, 18:10.19; AJ Burroughs, 11, 18:18.33 and Ryder Holtvogt, 14, 18:46.71.

Lehman’s top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 7, 18:07.38; Ethan Taylor, 10, 18:14.08; Brian Baumann, 13, 18:40.05; Adam Flood, 29, 20:50.63; Gus Schmiesing, 32, 21:19.04; Logan Linson, 36, 21:56.52 and Chris Galbreath, 37, 21:57.36.

TOUR DE SEWER

VERSAILLES — The Bradford boys cross country team competed at the Tour De Sewer Saturday.

Railroader runners included Kyree Roberts, 123, 21:47.26; Stephen Stewart, 128, 21:55.03 and Owen Beachler, 138, 22:30.31.