Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — Covington’s Johanna Welborn ran the race of her life Saturday at Miami County Championship girls race.

As a result, she has a new title — Queen of the County.

Welborn raced to victory in 19:34.6 to hold off Milton-Union’s Savanna Smith, who was second in 19:46.9.

Troy put four girls in the top eight to win the team title.

The Trojans top seven included Ashley Kyle, 5, 20:13.2; Isabel Westerheide, 6, 20:41.9; Lily Zimmerman, 7, 20:45.3; Kiley Kitta, 8, 20:49.6; Caroline Rohlfs, 14, 21:34.2; Fionna Battle, 15, 21:36.6 and Brooke Davis, 16, 21:40.5.

Tippecanoe finished second.

The Red Devils top seven included Morgan Collins, 3, 20:05.9; Leda Anderson, 10, 21:10.5; Kali Greth, 11, 21:23.5; Gracie Wead, 12, 21:29.3; Madeline Ranly, 26, 22:53.3; Belle Stanford, 28, 22:56.7 and Lauren Anderson, 35, 23:23.5.

Milton-Union finished third.

The rest of the Bulldog runners included Ty Parsons, 13, 21:33.5; Addi Case, 32, 23:14.0; Alaina Manning, 34, 23:17.8; Jessa Lightner, 39,23:53.2 and Emersyn Freisthler, 48, 24:31.6.

Miami East finished fourth.

The Viking runners included Maryn Gross, 9, 21:04.1; Teaghan Kress, 18, 21:51.2; Addy Fine, 22, 22:09.0; Rhylee Eichhorn, 36, 23:43.7; Isabella Bobillo, 54, 24:51.8 and Grayce Goodin, 75, 28:43.0.

Covington finished sixth.

The rest of the Buccs top seven included Kassidy Turner, 21, 22:08.7; Delaney Murphy, 40, 23:58.5; Ella White, 42, 24:05.0; Bella Welch, 45, 24:09.0; Makayla Vanderhorst, 52, 24:41.4 and Serenity Weaver, 56, 25:13.1.

Troy Christian finished sixth.

The Eagles top seven included Elisabeth Waltz, 4, 20:07.04; Gwen Harris, 37, 23:46.5; Lila Echemann, 41, 24:01.8; Annie Twiss, 55, 25:01.0; Annaliese Erdahl, 57, 25:18.5; Norah Rocke, 60, 25:44.5 and Anna Lee, 76, 28:57.6.

Bethel finished seventh.

The Bees runners included Natalie Sonnanstine, 27, 22:23.8; Eva Fry, 31, 23:08.0; Keira Mallet, 79, 29:58.3; Jewell Tyler, 81, 36:43.3 and Olivia Steinke-Ellis, 82, 39:07.5.

Newton runners included Emily Flora, 24, 22:38.3; Gentri Deaton, 25, 22:41.7 and Evelyn Case, 58, 25:23.1.

SIDNEY INVITATIONAL

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls cross country team finished third at the eight-team Sidney Invitational and Piqua finished fourth.

Lehman runners included Madelyn Nelson, 7, 22:50.02; Anna Minneci, 10, 23:00.79; Margaret Schmiesing, 16, 23:52.15; Noelle Reineke, 22, 25:37.90; Zippy Bezy, 25, 27:03.32 and Amy Briggs, 33, 31:00.32.

Piqua runners included Lucy Weiss, 11, 23:14.91; Ashlyn Gearhardt, 15, 23:38.85; Addyson Ford, 19, 24:14.65; Emery Kuhlman, 25:12.91; Eva Cruz, 26, 27:49.54 and Gianna Taborn, 30, 28:55.18.

TOUR DE SEWER

VERSAILLES — The Bradford girls cross country team competed in the Tour De Sewer Saturday.

Railroader runners included Savannah Beachler, 40, 23:02.44; Natalie Wood, 45, 23:16.89 and Daphne Lavey, 113, 31:54.93.