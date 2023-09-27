Riverside recommends postponing levy

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, met with the Miami County Commissioners Tuesday, Sept. 26, to propose a one-year suspension of its $1.7 million welfare levy that was planned for 2024.

Brian Green, superintendent at Riverside, said this decision was made after last week’s board meeting.

“We are constantly trying to be cognizant of bringing federal and state revenues to cover a lot of our expenses and maximize using Medicaid funding for the individual. We’re in a good place right now,” Green said.

Green added that this would save families who make $100,000 would save $41.83 annually.

Commissioner Ted Mercer praised Green and Riverside for its financial stability.

“Kudos to your board and your forward-thinking, especially in these economic times,” Mercer said.

This topic will be further discussed at the Oct. 31 Miami County Board of Commissioners meeting.

In other business, the commissioners authorized or approved the following agenda items:

• The purchase of 14 new chairs to replace the outdated ones in the grand jury hearing room, as requested by the court administrator Stacy Smith and the Common Pleas Court. The cost is not to exceed $5,423.04. A material deposit of 50% will be due at the time of order.

• Payment of relocation expenses for the Department of Development to the Miami County Commerce Center. The total cost is not to exceed $3,950.

• A lease agreement with Quadient Inc. for the lease of one postage machine with a 5-pound scale for the Department of Development offices at the Miami County Commerce Center. This lease will replace a previous agreement from June 30, 2020. The cost will not exceed $129 monthly for 24 months.

• Change order No. 11 with Arcon Builders, Ltd., of Arcanum for the Miami County Commerce Center for an increase of $4,853.01 as recommended by project engineers from APP Architecture and the Miami County Facilities Director the following additions:

— A trim-tint to the vestibule for $2,120.01.

— Change the exterior hollow metal door and frame color for $929.

— Additional financial aid programming trips are required due to remote terminal unit delays for $1,804.

— The updated contract amount is now $6,961,595.01

• To pay $4 for every document received or filed in 2024 to be placed in the county treasury and credited to the recorder’s technology fund to be used to provide continued service, maintenance, and support.

• A revision to the Board of Miami County Policies and Procedures Manual for Procurement to comply with House Bill 33 in the 135th general assembly. The governor of the State of Ohio signed on July 4, 2023, and it will begin on Oct. 3, 2023.