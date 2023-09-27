THS shows top growth score of any Ohio school building

Troy High School Principal Alexis Dedrick addresses students and staff before school Wednesday, letting them know that in the Ohio Department of Education’s recently released state report cards; Troy High School recorded the highest growth score out of 3,088 buildings in the state. Submitted photo | Troy City Schools

TROY — Few school districts in Ohio have grown as much academically in the past year as the Troy City Schools (TCS), and no single school in the state has grown as much in the past year as Troy High School (THS), according to the Ohio Department of Education’s (OED) annual state report card, which was released Sept. 14.

Out of 607 public school districts in the state, Troy had the third-highest growth index, trailing only Hilliard City Schools and Licking Heights Local Schools, according to a TCS press release. THS had the highest growth index out of 3,088 buildings in the state that have students in fourth grade or higher, the release said.

According to ODE, growth scores are calculated by “measuring academic growth that compares the change in achievement of a group of students to an expected amount of change in achievement that is based on the students’ prior achievement history.”

“This is a testament to the hard work our students and staff members are putting in every single day,” TCS Superintendent Chris Piper said in the release. “We are incredibly proud of these growth scores, both throughout the district and especially at Troy High School. Our mission statement is ‘To empower students to dream big, work hard, and succeed.’ This is the type of success you see when you have students and teachers who aren’t afraid to dream big and work hard.”

THS earned a growth score of 25.76, the top mark in the state. Hilliard-Davidson High School had the second-highest score with a 24.41.

“This is absolutely amazing news for our students and our staff,” THS Principal Alexis Dedrick said in the release. “We know how much hard work all of our students and staff members are putting in every day, but to actually have the numbers to back that up is not only a tremendous honor, but a tremendous boost of confidence for everyone. We know we are headed in the right direction and will continue to work hard and dream big. Thank you to all of our students and staff members who worked together to accomplish this.”

On the state report cards, the ODE gave each district 1-5 stars (1 being the lowest, five being the highest) in each of five categories: achievement, gap closing, progress, graduation and early literacy. The ODE also gave each district an overall score, also based on the 1-5 star system.

Overall, the TCS earned 4.5 stars.

The district scored five stars in both Progress and cap closing, four stars in achievement and graduation, and three stars in early literacy.