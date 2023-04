PIQUA — Part of Hardin Road will be closed from Monday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. until Wednesday, April 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Hardin Road will be closed between Little Turtle Lane and Miami-Shelby Road for Culvert Replacements.

Please see attachments for additional information. If you have any questions please contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656.