FLETCHER — Part of Loy Road will be closed from Monday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. until Friday, April 21, at 2:30 p.m.

Loy Road will be closed between Lostcreek-Shelby Road and Burr Oak New Hope Road for Culvert Replacements.

Please see attachments for additional information. If you have any questions please contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656.