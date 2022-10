NEWBERRY — Greenville Falls Clayton Road, between Klinger Road and Rangeline Road, will be closed Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 for culvert replacements.

Klinger Road, between State Route 48 and Rangeline Road, will be closed from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 for tree and brush removal.

For more information on both road closings, contact the Miami County Engineers Office at 937-440-5656.