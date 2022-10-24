Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need.

The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.

Each Friday bag contains enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two snacks and two dinners. All food is nonperishable. To receive a bag, parents must contact their child’s school office, teacher or guidance counselor to sign up.

TMCS collects and bags the donated food items for each child. A representative from the schools picks up the bags and makes sure each child in the program receives one before leaving school on Friday afternoons.

Donations are needed to keep the program running. All food donations must be single serving size and individually wrapped. The following items are needed: Ramen Noodles, Easy Mac, Beefaroni, ravioli, peanut butter, Jello cups, pudding cups, fruit cups, salty snacks, sweet treats, single-serving size cereal boxes. Any other individually packaged fruits, vegetables, meals, etc., will be accepted.

If you are interested in making a food or monetary donation, please contact TMCS at 937-667-8631.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. For more information, visit www.tmcomservices.org.