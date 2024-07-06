Robbins, Christy share lead at Piqua City Golf Championship

Brian Robbins lines up an eagle putt on the ninth green Saturday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tom Christy hits his birdie putt on the ninth green at Echo Hills Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Deal watches his pitch shot on to the ninth green Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ben Gover hits his eagle putt on the ninth green Saturday as Jacky Chen looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — It is a tightly contested battle in the championship flight of the Piqua City Golf Championship after round 1.

Brian Robbins and Tom Christy share the lead after opening round 76s.

Defending champion Brian Deal is one shot back after a 77, Jacky Chen is two shots back after a 78 and Ben Gover is three shots back after a 79.

Starting on the back nine, Deal, Chen and Gover all shot 38s on the opening nine to share the lead.

But, Christy had a one-under par 35 on the front and Robbins had a two-putt birdie on the par-5 ninth for an even-par 36 on the front to share the opening round lead.

First Flight

Brendan O’Leary has the first round lead after shooting 44 on the back nine and 40 on the front for an 84. O’Leary had birdies on the fourth and 12th holes in his round.

SuperSeniors

Larry Hamilton and Mike Underwood share the lead after opening round.

Underwood had a three-shot lead at the turn after a 41 on the back nine.

But, Hamilton scorched the front nine coming in with a two-under par 34 and both carded 78s.