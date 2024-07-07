Robbins edges Christy, Chen for fifth Piqua City Golf Championship

Brian Robbins lines up an eagle putt on the ninth green Saturday at Echo Hills. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tom Christy hits his birdie putt on the ninth green at Echo Hills Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Deal watches his pitch shot on to the ninth green Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Ben Gover hits his eagle putt on the ninth green Saturday as Jacky Chen looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Brian Robbins stepped into another status level for Piqua golfers Sunday, winning his fifth Piqua City Golf Championship.

Robbins is now the third golfer to win at least five Piqua City titles, but it did not come easy.

Gene Bayman won 12 titles, Scott Gabriel also won five and Cale Green, Ralph Kearns and Tom Zollinger won four each.

“That is pretty good company,” Robbins said after his one shot victory. “It is pretty cool.

And it came down to the last putt in a four-way battle on Sunday.

Robbins and Tom Christy had shared the lead after the opening round Saturday with 76, while Brian Deal shot 77, Jacky Chen shot 78 and Ben Gover had a 79.

By the end of the front nine Sunday, all four were tied with nine holes to play.

Playing the group in front of them, Chen had carded a one-under par 35 on the front, Deal had an even par 36 and Robbins and Christy both had carded 37s.

“I talked to Jacky (Chen) and he told me he had 35 on the front,” Robbins said. “So, I knew we were all tied.”

Ironically, Robbins had bogeyed the first three holes Sunday, before catching fire.

But, starting on fifth hole, he had six birdies in eight holes and with birdies on 10 and 12 he had a one shot lead.

“To make six birdies between five and 12, that was big for me,” Robbins said. “I have been driving the ball pretty well all year, but I didn’t today. But, I was able to hit some good approach shots and make some good putts.”

On the par-5 12th hole, Robbins was in the greenside bunker in two.

“When Tom (Christy) saw that lie, he told me ‘good luck’.,” Robbins said. “It wasn’t sitting good, but I hit a great bunker shot to six feet.”

Robbins and Christy were tied going to the par-4 16th hole.

Robbins parred and Christy doubled to give Robbins a little cushion, but not for long.

“I thought I was one shot ahead of Jacky (Chen), who was in front of us,” Robbins said. “Tom (Christy) made a birdie on 17 and I had a four-foot putt for par. I made it, so I knew I was one up going to 18.”

Things did not exactly as planned on the par-5 finishing hole.

Chen had carded an even-par 72, the low round of the day — leaving Robbins one ahead of him and Christy as the final group played 18.

“I hit a good drive, but I hit a terrible second shot,” Robbins said. “I had 215 yards and I hit a great 4-iron to 15 feet.”

After Robbins missed his birdie putt and made par, Christy had a 6-foot birdie putt to force a playoff.”

“I just expected Tom to make that putt,” Robbins said. “Tom is a great putter. You don’t expect him to miss. I expected to be walking down the first hole with him in a playoff.”

Instead, he has reached another status level in the City tournament.

Robbins shot a one-over par 73 Saturday for a 149 total. Christy shot a 74 and finished one shot back to share second with Chen.

Deal shot a 75 to finish with a 152 total and take fourth and Gover shot a second straight 79 for a 158 total to finish fifth.

First Flight

Brendan O’Leary won the first flight title,

He followed an 84 Saturday with an 89 Sunday.

SuperSeniors

Larry Hamilton and Mike Underwood battled it out for the SuperSeniors title.

Both shot 78 in the opening round and both had matching 38s on the front nine to remain tied.

It was still tied after the 13th hole, before Underwood pulled away for the win.

He had rounds of 78 and 75 for a 153 total, while Hamilton had rounds of 78 and 83 for a 161 total.

But, Hamilton scorched the front nine coming in with a two-under par 34 and both carded 78s.