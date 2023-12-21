Roberts Brothers gives Piqua resident new furnace

Kate Link, left center, received a new furnace courtesy of Roberts Brothers Comfort, with Clayton Campbell, left to right, Zhane Byers, Bradley Penrod, Phil Larger, Gordon Collinsworth. Link was the recipient of the Heating and Air Conditioning company’s first ever “Christmas Give Back” promotion. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Kate Link, left, with Brad Penrod, owner of Roberts Brothers Comfort. Link was the winner of Heating and Air Conditioning Company’s first ever “Christmas Give Back Promotion” and received a free new furnace. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — Kate Link, of Piqua, received an early Christmas surprise when she was selected to receive a new furnace courtesy of Roberts Brothers Comfort, Heating Ventilating, and Air Conditioning Services.

Link, who lives with her son Tripp and daughter Lola, was emotional when she found out she was the winner.

“My son was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year, and it’s just been crazy. We have gone through many things,” Link said.

She added that because of her son’s cancer diagnosis, she hasn’t been able to work as much, and has spent more time at home. However, she was also dealing with a very old furnace.

“Zhane Byers, who works with Roberts Brothers, had messaged me and stated they were running a promotion. They had previously worked on my furnace before,” Link said.

She added that Byers said her furnace is so old some parts aren’t being manufactured anymore.

“I remember the few times that they have been out, I called to make an appointment, and it’s like same-day service; I mean, they’re just great,” Link said.

Link said she was shocked when she discovered her furnace would be replaced and couldn’t believe she was selected.

“I thought it was a scam at first!” Link said.

Link thanked Brad Penrod, owner of Roberts Brothers, after installing her new furnace.

“It’s been a rough year, I really appreciate it,” Link said.

“We are so happy to do it,” Penrod replied.

Penrod said this is the first year the company is offering a new furnace, but the company will continue this in the future. He added they advertised this new promotion through their Facebook page, company website, and word of mouth.

“Sometimes life throws people obstacles that may not allow them to upgrade their heating system. We are blessed to be in a position to help families in our community and provide that peace of mind,” Penrod said.

Penrod said the best advice on furnace maintenance during winter months is to ensure filters are replaced regularly and to have their system maintained and inspected by a technician before the start of the heating season.

“We will have another community partnership to announce in the spring. Call 937-909-DONE to get your furnace preventative maintenance scheduled,” Penrod said.

Link said she was very grateful to the Roberts Brothers and is excited for a warmer Christmas.

“I look forward to my house being warm and not worrying about my furnace going out,” Link said.

Roberts Brothers Comfort, Heating Ventaliting, and Air Conditioning Services is located at 107 East Plum St. in St. Paris; they can be reached at 937-909-3663, or on their website at www.robertsbrotherscomfort.com.