Soltiva to hold special Christmas Eve blood drive

DAYTON — The Solvita Dayton Center will be open under special operating hours on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24, with special gifts for donors to help meet the critical need for lifesaving blood donations during Christmas and the holidays.

To schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center), use the Donor Time app or call 937-461-3220 or at www.donortime.com.

Solvita is in critical need of type O blood as the holiday weekend approaches. There are only two mobile blood drives scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23. The Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St., will be open Saturday, Dec. 23, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be open under special urgent need hours Christmas Eve Sunday, Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solvita will be closed Christmas day.

Everyone who registers to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center Sunday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 to 30, will receive a Kroger $10 gift card or a $10 e-gift card that can be redeemed online with a retailer of their choice.

Solvita will be open on New Year’s Eve with special 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours and closed on New Year’s Day. Everyone who registers to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center Sunday, Dec. 31, and Jan. 2 to 6, will receive a Kroger $10 gift card.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center through the end of December will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.