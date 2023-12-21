Tuesday Honda fire due to bad furnace unit

Troy Firefighters respond to American Honda Motor on Stanfield Road in Troy for a fire on the roof of a building due to a faulty furnace unit on Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. Courtesy photo taken from Troy Firefighters Local No. 1638 IAFF’s Facebook page

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — Employees of American Honda Motor on Stanfield Road in Troy were evacuated from a building for about an hour on Tuesday evening due to a fire on the roof.

According to Troy Fire Chief Matt Simmons, a security guard at Honda saw the fire and pulled the fire alarm at the same time he called 911 on Tuesday, Dec. 19 just before 7:30 p.m.

“Crews were on the scene for approximately two hours, and then investigators came out afterward,” Simmons said. “It only took about a half hour to extinguish the fire.”

The cause of the fire was from a faulty furnace unit, Simmons said. He noted there was some water damage inside of the structure, but that production was able to resume after the fire was put out.

The loss amount to the building is estimated at approximately $100,000.

Assisting Troy Fire on the scene were Piqua, Covington and Tipp City Fire Departments.

No one, including firefighters, were injured during the incident.