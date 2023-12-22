Wrestling Roundup

Troy’s Jayden Atkins gets an escape in a 138-pound match Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Griffin Shepherd controls his opponent in a 190-pound match Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Ethan Kirkpatrick looks to turn his opponent in a 144-pound match Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy wrestling team split a tri-match with Arcanum and Tecumseh Tuesday night in the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy defeated Arcanum before losing to Tecumseh.

Buccs sweep

tri-match

SPRINGFIELD — The Covington wrestling teamto Springfield Wednesday to compete against the host Panthers and Sidney in a tri meet. The Buccs were victorious in both duals, defeating Springfield, 54-29, and Sidney, 50-30.

Going 2-0 for the Buccs were Carson Taylor (113, 2 pins), Henry Skaggs (126), Michael Hagan (132, 2 pins), Jericho Quinter (138, pin), Chase Vanderhorst (144, 2 pins), Caleb Ryman (150, pin), Kaden Thompson (165) and Aveyen Meek (175, 2 pins). Eddie Deaton (106) finished 1-1 on the night.

In extra matches, Andrew Basye (132, pin), Landon Beeman (144, pin), Diego Lopez (150), Lucas Lester (165, pin) and Hayden Brown (285, pin) picked up victories for the Buccs.

Covington travels to the Versailles Dual Meet Invitational on Saturday.