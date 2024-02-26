Roth named new executive director of Mainstreet Piqua

Roth Submitted photo | Dr. Paul Heintz

PIQUA — Staci Roth has been named the new executive director of Mainstreet Piqua.

Roth, who lives with her family in Casstown, has a vast work history relating to community, communication, and event planning, said a press release from Mainstreet Piqua. Most recently, she was the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Troy Main Street organization.

“On behalf of Mainstreet Piqua’s Board of Directors, I am happy to announce Staci Roth as our next executive director,” said Dr. Paul Heintz, president of the Mainstreet Piqua Board, in the release. “The search for a new leader has been challenging, but we know that Staci is going to be a great asset to our organization. We’re very excited to have her with us.”

This position formerly belonged to Lorna Swisher, who became the Assistant Director of Revitalization for Heritage Ohio earlier this year. Heritage Ohio is the state administrator of local Mainstreet programs like Piqua’s, which work to promote local businesses and preserve historic downtowns.

“I really am looking forward to joining Mainstreet Piqua’s team. We can build upon the good work Lorna Swisher set in place by continuing the revitalization and preservation of downtown Piqua’s assets as well as offering engaging community events.” Roth said in the release.

“Small business owners have always been — and will always be — the backbone to a thriving community. I look forward to cultivating increased economic development with all of the downtown merchants,” she added.

“Staci is a community leader with previous experience with the Troy Main Street program. She brings a skill set that combines organization and innovation. She is well-versed in the goals of the national Mainstreet program and is excited to build on the fantastic organization we have here in Piqua.” Heintz said.

“Although I didn’t grow up in Piqua, many of my childhood memories took place there. From getting my ears pierced at Thoma Jewelers, to learning how to swim at the YMCA. Piqua has always had a lot to offer. I cannot wait be a part of the future of this community,” Roth said.

For more information on Mainstreet Piqua and upcoming events, visit www.mainstreetpiqua.com, and follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram.