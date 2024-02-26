Troy man sentenced on abduction charge

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — A Troy man has been sentenced to five years of community control on an abduction charge stemming from an August 2023 incident at a residence in Troy.

Court documents say Jonathan M. Evans, 39, participated in an attack of the victim with two other co-defendants.

Evans was sentenced by Miami County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stacy M. Wall on Feb. 21 to five years of community control, which includes the conditions of a protection order for five years, 30 days of jail time for 30 days, and was ordered to pay $480.50 in court costs.

Evans previously entered a not guilty plea to all charges, but on Jan. 4, withdrew his not guilty plea, and entered a guilty plea on the abduction charge; the state accepted his guilty plea and dismissed the other two charges.

Evans was indicted by a Miami County grand jury in October 2023 on abduction, a third-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and disrupting public services charges, a fourth-degree felony, for his involvement in an incident on Aug. 1, 2023. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 1, Evans did knowingly, through force or threat, restrain, and cause serious harm to a female victim, as well as damage or tamper with any property, substantially impaire the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm in violation of the Ohio Revised Code.

Evans has been given credit for time served in jail, given he previously spent 38 days in the Miami County Jail before being released on his own recognizance to be placed on house arrest.

Evans’ co-defendant, Zachary R. Long, 33, of Troy, was also indicted on felonious assault, abduction, and disrupting public service charges for the Aug. 1, 2023, attack of the vicitim, acccording to court documents. Long initially entered a not-guilty plea to all charges in the Miami Court of Common Pleas, but on Feb. 22, he withdrew his not guilty pleas and entered a guilty plea to the abduction charge. The state accepted his guilty plea and dismissed the other two charges.

Long is set to appear for sentencing in the Miami County Court of Common Pleas on March 27 at 9 a.m.

Evans and Long’s co-defendant, Ashely M. Mowery, 24, of Piqua, was also indicted in October on felonious assault, abduction, and disrupting public service charges for the Aug. 1, 2023, incident, court documents said. She previously entered not guilty pleas to the charges and is scheduled for a final pre-trial conference on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m.