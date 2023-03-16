RT CEO testifies at Statehouse

COLUMBUS — Ashley Brocious, CEO of RT Industries, testified Monday, March 13, before the Ohio House of Representative’s House Finance Health and Human Services Subcommittee at the Statehouse in Columbus.

Brocious shared about the importance of state legislators voting to invest additional funding into the developmental disabilities (DD) system for the 24/25 Ohio budget.

This funding increase is vital to bring direct support professionals (employees who support people with developmental disabilities) to a wage that adequately supports the needs of their families. The medicaid reimbursement rate has not budged since 2007 in the Ohio budget. Only action from state leaders can solve this issue.

Brocious shared in her testimony, according to a press release from RT Industries, “On average, 46.2% of applicants have declined our employment offers due to our low wages and much less responsibility in other career paths. In today’s job market, we are seeing that applicants want to negotiate higher starting wages when offered a position however due to our stagnate funding, we have strict parameters on what we are able to offer.”

She also stated, “The harsh reality is that companies like RT, are not sustainable without these necessary budget increases.”

To learn more about the DD crisis and how you can help, please visit www.ohioddcrisis.com.

“Let your voice be heard!” said the release.

You can view Brocious’ testimony by visiting https://www.ohiochannel.org/…/ohio-house-finance — Her testimony is viewable at 2:52:50.

Brocious may be contacted at 937-552-3900 or [email protected]

RT is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities achieve personal success by developing skills to confidently work, interact and thrive in the community. As a non-profit organization, RT operates independently as a direct service provider of adult day services, employment supports and transportation. RT requires donations, grants, fundraising dollars to operate in addition to the income generated from the direct provision of services through federal/state/local dollars.

For questions about RT, go to the business’ website at www.rtindustries.org