Russia class of 1957

OSGOOD — The Russia High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion July 13 at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood.

There were 23 members of the class when they graduated. Twelve of the surviving members attended the reunion. Attending were Augie Cordonnier, Ray Guillozet, Lucy (Sonderman) Fullenkamp, Carolyn (Monnin) Mescher, JoAnn (Cordonnier) Covelli, Phyllis (Barga) Eichelberger, Guy Monnin, Connie (Monnier) Hoehne, Rita (Gephrey) Ehlers, Leola (Meyer) Hoying, Dave York and Ed Borchers. John Cordonnier anad Ruth (Schwartz) Neargarder were unable to attend.

Deceased members of the class are Madonna (Kelch) Cohee, John Francis, Pat (Francis) Howie, Larry Hoehne, Leon Voisard, John Monnier, Jerome Meyer, Marlene (Monnin) Drees and Janice (Pepiot).

While the classmates visited, 50’s and 60’s music played in the background. Carolyn Mescher made a brochure for everyone. They passed around pictures and discussed events that took place during school and afterwards.

Their senior year Elvis was popular and students looked forward to participating in the Shelby County Fair. The class president was Rita Gepfrey and Jerome Meyer was vice president. The class secretary as Jo Ann Cordonnier and Edward Borchers was the treasurer.

They will have a luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at noon at the Russia Inn.