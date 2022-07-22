SAFY kicks off annual school supplies drive for foster youth

SIDNEY — SAFY of Sidney is holding their annual school supplies drive to help prepare foster youth for a successful 2022/2023 academic year.

According to Sylvia Roop, foster parent recruiter for SAFY, the drive is important to the non-profit organization so that they can provide every youth in foster care with a back pack full of supplies — and it also goes deeper than just that.

“This is a way for the community to give back in such a easy and fun way! More importantly, the youth learn that their community loves and cares about their education! Not everyone can become a foster parent but everyone can help in some way, shape or form,” Sylvia Roop, foster parent recruiter for SAFY, said.

SAFY is a non-profit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. In addition to this, SAFY offers on-site mental health services to the children they place in foster homes, which includes trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring, and teaching coping skills. SAFY’s Sidney location currently works with foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties.

Currently, SAFY is in need of the following items:

• Crayons, markers, colored pencils, pens, pencils and erasers

• Scissors

• Glue

• Notebooks and loose leaf paper

• Binders and tabs

• Rulers

• Calculators

• Tissues and Clorox wipes

Donations can be dropped off at SAFY of Sidney, located at 1065 Fairington Drive. Additionally, the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene, located at 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City, is taking donations for the drive.