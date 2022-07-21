News Staying cool in the pool By Michael Ullery - July 21, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Alice Prior, 22 months, of Tipp City, enjoys the slide at the Tipp City Aquatic Park this week. Prior, along with her mom, Amanda, was one of hundreds who went to area swimming pools to beat the heat. Mike Ullery | Miami Vally Today Alice Prior, 22 months, of Tipp City, enjoys the slide at the Tipp City Aquatic Park this week. Prior, along with her mom, Amanda, was one of hundreds who went to area swimming pools to beat the heat.