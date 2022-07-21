Staying cool in the pool

By
Michael Ullery
-

Alice Prior, 22 months, of Tipp City, enjoys the slide at the Tipp City Aquatic Park this week. Prior, along with her mom, Amanda, was one of hundreds who went to area swimming pools to beat the heat.

Mike Ullery | Miami Vally Today

Alice Prior, 22 months, of Tipp City, enjoys the slide at the Tipp City Aquatic Park this week. Prior, along with her mom, Amanda, was one of hundreds who went to area swimming pools to beat the heat.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR