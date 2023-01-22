Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Troy girls basketball team dropped a game on the road Saturday in MVL action, losing 62-26 to Vandalia-Butler.

Troy dropped to 6-12 overall and 6-8 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 11-10, 30-14 and 48-26 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe 50,

Greenville 38

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team improved to 11-6 overall and 10-4 in the MVL Saturday.

Tipp led 15-8, 23-17 and 44-22 at the quarter breaks.

Makenzie Chinn had 15 points, three assists and three steals.

Alex Mader had 11 points and four assists and Madison Moran and Samantha Wall had six points each.

Courtney Post pulled down seven rebounds.

West Carrollton 54,

Piqua 11

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped to 2-14 overall and 2-12 in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 15-2, 31-6 and 54-6 at the quarter breaks.

Abby Brookhart led the Indians with four points and Abby Lambert pulled down five rebounds.

Bethel 44,

Milton-Union 33

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team stayed perfect in TRC play Saturday.

Bethel is 14-3 overall and 11-0 in the TRC, while Milton-Union is 13-5 overall and 8-4 in the TRC.

Milton led 11-8 after one quarter, but Bethel led 20-17 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.

Maddie Montgomery and Rhyan Reittinger scored 11 points each.

Karley Moore and Kerigan Calhoun had eight points each.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 16 points and eight rebounds for Milton-Union.

Kearsyn Robison scored seven points and Rachel Jacobs had five points, nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Shannon Brumbaugh added six rebounds.

Miami East 50,

Riverside 20

DEGRAFF — The Miami East girls basketball team got a road win in TRC action Saturday.

The Vikings improved to 16-4 overall and 10-2 in the TRC.

East led 10-3, 24-7 and 36-16 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 44,

Lehman 17

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to an easy win Saturday in TRC action.

Covington is 11-8 overall and 8-4 in the TRC, while Lehman Catholic dropped to 3-14 overall and 1-11 in the TRC.

Covington led 10-4, 20-8 and 33-12 at the quarter breaks.

The Anderson sisters combined for 33 points for Covington, with Gracie scoring 17 and Maggie adding 16.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with six points.

Northridge 47,

Troy Christian 43

DAYTON— The Troy Christian girls basketball team lost a close game Saturday on the road in TRC action.

The Eagles are 6-12 overall and 3-9 in the TRC.

Northridge led 11-7, 20-18 and 35-28 at the quarter breaks.

Brooklyn Lavy had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for Troy Christian.

Riley Orange scored 12 points and Jocey Hill netted seven points.

Reign Wilkens added five points.