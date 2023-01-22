Saturday Wrestling Roundup

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — The Piqua wrestling team finished fourth at the Washington Courthouse Invitational.

Max Kaye led Piqua, winning the 138-pound title.

Finishing second were Nickolai Kaye and Landen Martin.

Taking fourth were Dylan Johnston, Gavin Nelson and Hayden Barker.

Brookville

Invitational

BROOKVILLE — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished third at the Brookville Invitational and Milton-Union finished eighth.

Winning for Tippecanoe was Collin Isaac (138), who was 5-0 with four pins.

Taking second was Riley Nicholls (144), who was 3-1 with three pins.

Trent Thompson (120) and Payton Bey (150) both finished third.

Thompson was 4-1 with a tech fall and Bey was 3-1 with three pins.

Alex Shellhammer (175) finished fourth, going 3-2 with three pins.

Caleb Slife (113) and Oliver Murry (132) took fifth.

Slife was 2-2 with two pins, while Murry was 3-1 with three pins.

Payton Mayfield (126) and Colton Hultgren (190) pinned their way through the tournament to win for Milton-Union.

Mayfield was 4-0 with four pins and Hultgren was 5-0 with five pins.

Nathan Barker (157) took second, going 4-1 with three pins.

Trey Kiser (175) took fifth, going 4-1 with two pins.

Connor Gibson (165) finished sixth, going 3-2 with three pins.