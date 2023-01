Troy bowlers sweep Miamisburg

TROY — The Troy bowling teams swept Miamisburg Friday night at Troy Bowl.

The boys won 2,404-2,245 to improve to 4-8 on the season.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 236 and 203 for a 439 series.

Logan Smith rolled games of 193 and 224 for a 417 series and Ryan Kaiser had games of 205 and 209 for a 414 series.

Carson Helman rolled games of 160 and 173, Kyle Wickman rolled a 157 and Cooper Gerlach added a 140.

Troy had baker games of 214 and 290.

Troy girls improved to 8-5 with a 2,295-1,620 win.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games 257 and 230 for a 487 series.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 210 and 173 and Chloe Steiner had games of 161 and 189.

Kristin Sedam had games of 160 and 189, Libby Burghardt rolled a 266 game and Kayanna Bidle added a 159 game.

Troy had baker games of 142 and 159.