Saturday Roundup

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team lost to Summit Country Day 3-1 Saturday.

Carson King scored the Tipp goal on an assist from Landon Haas.

Michael Jergens had six saves.

Bethel 0,

Shawnee 0

BRANDT — Bethel boys soccer played to a scoreless tie.

“It was one of those nights where we did a lot of things right,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “But, collectively it unfortunately did not get the job done tonight.”

Grant Bean had a shutout in goal for the Bees.

GIRLS

SOCCER

Troy 2,

Carroll 2

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team played Carroll evenly at Troy Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

SCD 3,

Tipp 0

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team lost Summit Country Day Saturday.

Rachel Vaughn had six saves in goal and Georgia Adkins had five saves.

Bethel 10,

Shawnee 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel girls soccer team rolled to a win Saturday on the road.

Anna 5,

Lehman 3

ANNA — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Newton 11,

Northeastern 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls soccer team cruised to a win Saturday.

Reese Hess had three goals and two assists for Newton and Brilie Hines also had three goals.

Rachel Fisher had two goals and Brooke Hines had one goal and one assist.

Gwen Holbrook and Rylee Hess had one goal each.

Ally Moore and Jera Leland had two assists each and Maddie Walters and Wren Bauer had one assist each.

Breanna Ingle had the shutout in goal with three saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Tipp 3,

Eaton 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 victory.

“I love the fight and perseverance shown in sets 2 and 3,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “After losing a big lead in set 2, we were able to rally off eight straight points at the end. In set three, we were down 23-20 and tied it and then closed it out.

“The team is showing some personality and grit that is making points to be earned against us very difficult.”

Savannah Clawson had 14 kills, two blocks and 17 digs and Emily Aselage had 11 kills, 13 digs and nine aces.

Lexi Luginbuhl had six kills and Courtney Post added five kills.

Faith Siefring had 18 digs, Jenna Krimm dished out 20 assists and Eli McCormick added 13 assists.

Bethel 3,

Shawnee 0

BRANDT — The Bethel volleyball team won 25-16, 25-21, 25-13 at home Saturday.

Karlee Plozay had 15 kills and three aces and Aubrey Bunting had five kills and two blocks.

Gabi McMahan filled out the stat sheet with five kills, 19 assists, four aces, two blocks and nine digs and Claire Bailey had four aces and 17 digs.

Bradford drops

three matches

ARCANUM — The Bradford volleyball team dropped three matches at the Greenville Invite Saturday.

Bradford lost to Newton 25-18, 25-12.

Kendall Weldy had eight assists.

Bradford lost to Franklin Monroe 25-14, 2513.

Brooklyn Crickmore had four kills and Chloe Hocker had five assists and eight digs.

Faith Gray had seven digs and Ryleigh Dotson had five digs.

Bradford lost to Tri-Village 25-23, 25-14.

Vivian Harleman had three kills, Hocker had five assists and Dotson had nine digs.

Newton splits

matches

ARCANUM — The Newton volleyball team defeated Bradford 25-18, 25-12 the Greenville Federal Invite and lost to Greenville 13-25, 25-16, 25-21.