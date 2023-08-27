Friday Football Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua football team dropped to 0-2 with a 27-3 loss to Vandalia-Butler Friday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Piqua, 0-2, will go on the road for the first time Friday, traveling to Stebbins in MVL action.

Ky Warner led the Piqua rushing attack with 14 carries for 39 yards.

Jericho Burns had nine carries for 29 yards and Caiden Thomas has five carries for 24 yards.

Josh Heath kicked a 29-yard field goal for the Indians.

Warner, Gage Gambill and Zadyn Allen had six tackles to lead the defense, while Derek Jones and Haiden Weigel had five tackles each.

Tippecanoe 27,

Fairborn 6

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe football team won its MVL opener on the road Friday night.

The Red Devils will host Greenville in the home opener Friday night.

Tipp finished the game with 24 unanswered points.

Peyton Schultz completed 13 of 21 passes for 72 yards, including a touchdown pass to Maddox Sivon.

He also rushed for 57 yards on 10 carries, including a 21-yard TD run.

Trace Trent had six carries for 43 yards and a TD.

CJ Bailey kicked three PATs and had field goals of 21 and 24 yards.

Sivon led the receivers with four catches for 33 yards.

Sivon and Lucas Merry intercepted passes and Sebastian Finch recovered a fumble.

Cael Liette had nine tackles and Trent had eight tackles to lead the defense.

Valley View 60,

Milton-Union 7

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team dropped to 1-1 on the season.

The Bulldogs will play at Oakwood Friday night.

Troy Christian 18,

Catholic Central 0

TROY — The Troy Christian football team improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Eagles will travel to Middletown Madison Friday night.

Ansonia 56,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Covington football team got in a big hole early Friday night.

The Buccs, 0-2, will play at Fort Loramie Friday night.

Landin Cassell led the rushing attack with 26 yards on three carries.

Mason Epperson had 10 tackles, Garrett Leistner, Jordan Miller and Day’Lynn Garrett all had seven and Kaden Thompson recovered a fumble.

Carlisle 34,

Miami East 20

CARlISLE — The Miami East football team dropped to 1-1 on the season Friday night.

The Vikings will play their first game on their turf field Friday, when Northwestern visits.

KJ Gustin was 12 of 29 passing for the Vikings for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Hohenstein caught for passes for 119 yards, including a 52-yard TD pass.

Lincoln Littlejohn caught two passes for 47 yards and Vincent Crane caught a TD pass.

Aaron Milles had 15 carries for 53 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Caleb Staley kicked two PATs.

Luke Bowsher had 10 tackles and recovered a fumble and Connor Maxson and Chastan Daniels both had 10 tackles.

Chris Smith had eight tackles and Drake Bennett was credited with seven tackles.

Kenton Ridge 44,

Bethel 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel football team dropped to 0-2 with a road loss.

Bethel will host Urbana Friday night.

CCD 33,

Bradford 6

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss to Cincinnati Country Day.

The Railroaders will travel to New Miami Friday night.

Trey Schmelzer had a 75-yard TD run for Bradford and finished with 135 yards on 21 carries.

Tucker Miller added 106 yards on 21 carries.

Miller forced a fumble, Landon Wills recovered a fumble and Hudson Hill intercepted a pass.

Schmelzer had 16 tackles, including seven solo tackles.

Wills and Owen Canan had eight tackles each and Garrett Trevino had six tackles.