Girls Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Troy girls cross country team finished third at the Bob Schul Invitational D-I, D-II race Saturday, while Piqua finished 14th.

Troy’s top seven included Lily Zimmerman, 18, 21:59.20; Brooke Davis, 31, 22:44.70; Allison Unger, 33, 22:50.60; Isabel Westerheide, 34, 22:54; Caroline Rohlfs, 35, 22:58.60; Fiona Battle, 39, 23:15.50 and Kiley Kitta, 44, 23:17.70.

Piqua’s top seven included Audrey Bean, 49, 23:50.60; Lucy Weiss, 62, 24:29.30; Kendall Soto, 75, 25:15.50; Addyson Ford, 114, 26:31.70; Emery Kuhlman, 115, 26:35.50; Eva Cruz, 160, 29:15.50 and Giana Taborn, 192, 32:06.10.

D-III

Covington finished 10th in the D-II, III race.

Milton-Union was 13th, Newton was 14th and Troy Christian was 17th.

Covington’s top seven included Elyza Long, 15, 20:41.20; Johanna Welborn, 18, 20:49.10; Kassidy Turner, 101, 24:10.0; Lucy Welborn, 102, 24:11.0; Delaney Murphy, 112, 24:33.80; Bella Welch, 153, 26:28.30 and Ella White, 158, 26:42.50.

Milton-Union’s runners included Savanna Smith, 10, 20:17.90; Ty Parsons, 77, 23:11.60; Emersyn Freisthler, 126, 25:19.50; Jessica Lightner, 152, 26:23.10; Addi Case, 154, 26:34.90; and Alaina Manning, 195, 29:35.90.

Newton’s runners included Claire Stull, 28, 21:25.70; Gentri Deaton, 97, 23:59.80; Emily Flora, 122, 25:00.70; Evelyn Case, 156, 26:41.50 and Ellie Bauer, 233, 35:31.20.

Troy Christian top seven included Elisabeth Waltz, 41, 22; Annie Twiss, 150, 26:18.50; Myah Romer, 170, 27:41.40; Annaliese Erdahl, 177, 27:57.60; Lila Echemann, 178, 28:04.70; Gwen Harris, 183, 28:15.70 and Anna Lee, 219, 32:02.10.

Bradford runners included Savannah Beachler, 108, 24:23.70; Natalie Wood, 142, 25:51.40; Daphne Lavy, 220, 32:07.50 and Aaliyah Biddlestone, 234, 35:56.80.

Lehman Catholic runners included Anna Minneci, 167, 27:14.0; Noelle Reinke, 172, 27:46.70 and Amy Briggs, 236, 36:33.38.

Bethel runners included Natalie Sonnanstine, 161, 26:53.30; Jewell Tyler, 238, 38:02.70; Keira Mallett, 239, 38:47.60 and Olivia Steinke-Ellis, 241, 41:41.40.

Northmont Invite

The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished fifth at the Northmont Invitational.

Tipp’s top seven included Morgan Collins, 12, 21:17.35; Gracie Wead, 14, 21:51.23; Katelynn Beeson, 18, 22:17.33; Kali Greth, 37, 23:09.25; Leida Anderson, 38, 23:10.02; Lauren Anderson, 60, 24:52.77 and Madeline Ranly, 70, 25:29.62.

Warrior Invite

The Miami East girls cross country team finished fourth at the Northwestern Warrior Invite Saturday.

East runners included Mauryn Gross, 5, 22:58.55; Teaghan Kress, 16, 23:51.58; Addy Fine, 30, 24:34.72; Rhylee Eichhorn, 40, 26:07.61;Isabella Bobillo, 48, 26:58.56 and Grace Goodin, 78, 34:15.58.