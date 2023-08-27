Boys Cross Country Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Piqua boys cross country team finished fifth at the Bob Schul D-I, D-II race Saturday.

Troy finished 10th and Bethel finished 16th.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 3, 16:10.40; Bricen Angle, 23, 17:29.70; Braden Holtvogt, 30, 17:43.0; Ty Pettus, 31, 17:46.70; Evan Clark, 74, 18:57.20; AJ Burroughs, 94, 19:26.30 and Jackson Lyman, 101, 19:33.30.

Troy’stop seven included Noah Zink, 34, 17:31.70; Chet Snyder, 43, 18:12.40; Ryan McChesney, 58, 18:32.70; Gavin Romberger, 63, 18:37.40; Cooper Gambrell, 65, 18:43.0; Ryan Gillig, 80, 19:06.0 and Ethan White, 87, 19:13.20.

Bethel’s top seven included Austin Hawkins, 52, 18:23.0; Kade Schweikhardt, 64, 18:41.60; Bryce Schweikhardt, 83, 19:10.60; Patrick Firstenberger, 100, 19:27.70; Landon Endsley, 174, 21:16.70; Laban Kumenda, 218, 22:51.60 and Caleb Wrobel, 236, 23:31.

D-II, D-III

Milton-Union finished seventh in the D-II, D-III race.

Covington was eighth, Newton was 10th and Lehman Catholic was 21st.

Covington’s Asher Long won the race in 15:50.70.

Milton’s top seven were Ty Furlong, 28, 18:08.80; Colin Hinkleman, 29, 18:10.90; Zak Klepinger, 36, 18:21.20; Chase Parsons, 44, 18:32.0; Andrew Oaks, 58, 18:55.0; Jacob Grube, 68, 19:03.70 and Tyler Shoemaker, 107, 19:32.80.

The rest of Covington’s top seven were Preston King, 39, 18:22.90; Beck Wilson, 55, 18:41.1; Calub Hembree, 72, 19:06.20; Chris Deaton, 79, 19:18.30; Tanner Palsgrove, 87, 19:21.20 and Caleb Ryman, 99, 19:37.30.

Newton’s top seven included Liam Woods, 21, 18:05.20; Nick Staub, 38, 18:22.80; Seth Coker, 50, 18:33.20; Dylan Bauer, 94, 19:32.0; Trevor Jess, 167, 21:14.10; Travis Stanhope, 193, 21:39.50 and Jackson Cress, 198, 21:44.90.

Lehman’s top seven included Alex Goubeaux, 76, 19:08.80; Brennan Potts, 98, 19:36.30; Ethan Taylor, 127, 20:07.80; Adam Flood, 177, 21:24.20; Gus Schmiesing, 210, 22:01.40; Brian Baumann, 212 22:02.50 and Calvin Linson, 218, 22:09.10.

Troy Christian runners included Landon Patel, 130, 20:18.90 and Luke Ernst-Carr, 262, 22:09.10.

Bradford runners included Kyree Roberts, 253, 23:05.50; Stephen Stewart, 270, 23:51.10 and Owen Beachler, 283, 24:38.20.

Northmont Invite

The Tippecanoe boys cross country team finished second at the Northmont Invitational.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Everett Muhlenkamp, 6, 17:15.88; Ethan Berning, 8, 17:22.37; Dimitri Hartman, 17, 18:18.38; Elias Stienecker, 22, 18:31.29; Eli Ramos, 34, 19:16.78; Connnor Johnson, 37, 19:23.24 and Nathan Kollmeyer, 40, 19:21.74.

Warrior Invite

The Miami East boys cross country team finished eighth at the Northwestern Warrior Invitational.

East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 22, 18:55.55; Gunner Weldy, 30, 19:20.48; Reese Gipe, 47, 20:09.77; Landon Moran, 69, 21:07.14; Tai McAdams, 95, 22:11.03; Preston Duff, 121, 24:02.67 and Carter Leiss, 131, 25:01.85.