Saturday Volleyball/Girls Soccer Roundup

FAIRFIELD — The Miami East volleyball team won a D-III district title Saturday at Fairfield High School.

The Vikings, 22-4, defeated Mariemont 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 to advance to the regional semifinals.

East will play Summit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trent Arena.

D-IV

Fort Loramie 3,

Covington 0

TROY — The Covington volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight in a D-IV district final, losing 26-24, 25-12, 25-21.

Covington finished the season with a record of 17-9.

SOCCER

Summit CD 1,

Tippecanoe 0

WEST CHESTER — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team lost a close one in a D-II district championship game at Lakota East High School Saturday night.

The Red Devils finished the season with a record of 16-3-1.

Madeira 6,

Bethel 2

TROTWOOD — The Bethel girls soccer team couldn’t keep pace with Madeira in a D-III district championship game.

Bethel finished the season with a record of 15-5-1.

Maddie Montgomery scored off a ball from Juli Sprague in the first half to tie the game 1-1, but the Amazons would outscore the Bees 5-1 the rest of the way.