Saturday Volleyball/Girls Soccer Roundup

FAIRFIELD — The Miami East volleyball team won a D-III district title Saturday at Fairfield High School.
The Vikings, 22-4, defeated Mariemont 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 to advance to the regional semifinals.
East will play Summit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trent Arena.
D-IV
Fort Loramie 3,
Covington 0
TROY — The Covington volleyball team didn’t go down without a fight in a D-IV district final, losing 26-24, 25-12, 25-21.
Covington finished the season with a record of 17-9.
SOCCER
Summit CD 1,
Tippecanoe 0
WEST CHESTER — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team lost a close one in a D-II district championship game at Lakota East High School Saturday night.
The Red Devils finished the season with a record of 16-3-1.
Madeira 6,
Bethel 2
TROTWOOD — The Bethel girls soccer team couldn’t keep pace with Madeira in a D-III district championship game.
Bethel finished the season with a record of 15-5-1.
Maddie Montgomery scored off a ball from Juli Sprague in the first half to tie the game 1-1, but the Amazons would outscore the Bees 5-1 the rest of the way.